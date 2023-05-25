Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %
BDNNY stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $94.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22.
Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.8424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.