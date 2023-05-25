Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %

BDNNY stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $94.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.8424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

