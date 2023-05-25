Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $140,500.77 in Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16.
  • On Wednesday, April 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71.
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68.
  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70.

Block Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.40. 536,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,522,000 after purchasing an additional 142,216 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at $999,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Block by 91.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Block by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Block by 93.4% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.03.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.