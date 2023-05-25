Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $140,500.77 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78.

On Monday, April 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70.

Block Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.40. 536,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,522,000 after purchasing an additional 142,216 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at $999,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Block by 91.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Block by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Block by 93.4% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.03.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

