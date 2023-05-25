Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,369 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00.

Block Trading Up 0.5 %

SQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,807,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.03.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

