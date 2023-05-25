Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 629 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.17. 1,746,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,319,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.