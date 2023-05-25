BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 587.8% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

