Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Stock Price Up 68.3%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) shares were up 68.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 2,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Bionik Laboratories Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.
About Bionik Laboratories
Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionik Laboratories (BNKL)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.