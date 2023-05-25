Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Stock Price Up 68.3%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) shares were up 68.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 2,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Bionik Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

