Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.64. 1,049,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,584,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.