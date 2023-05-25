Benchmark Lowers Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Price Target to $1.50

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Peraso Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Peraso has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peraso by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peraso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peraso by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

