Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the April 30th total of 527,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM remained flat at $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.