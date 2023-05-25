Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the April 30th total of 527,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM remained flat at $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

