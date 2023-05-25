Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,050.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 188,073 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,604,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.26. 2,039,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,500. The firm has a market cap of $282.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

