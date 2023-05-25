Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,312 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hershey were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.0 %

Hershey stock opened at $262.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.