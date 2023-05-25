Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.