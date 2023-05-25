Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the bank on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 3.9 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$112.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.89. The firm has a market cap of C$79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$112.41 and a 52 week high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.09.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

