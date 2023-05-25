Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 4,800.0% in May

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of BKKLY opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.86.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

