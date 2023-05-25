B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BOSC stock remained flat at $2.67 during trading on Thursday. 1,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

