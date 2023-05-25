AXQ Capital LP Takes $502,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

