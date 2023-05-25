AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,399 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 189,635 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 738,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Wix.com stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.