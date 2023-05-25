AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,688,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

