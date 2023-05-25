AXQ Capital LP Invests $426,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

Shares of IDXX opened at $463.51 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.32 and a 200-day moving average of $461.52.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

