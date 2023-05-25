AXQ Capital LP Invests $396,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $98,720,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,790,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.58.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

