AXQ Capital LP Invests $390,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

