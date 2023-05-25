AXQ Capital LP Invests $376,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,233 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.