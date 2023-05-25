AXQ Capital LP Invests $365,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 280,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

THC opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

