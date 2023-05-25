AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 18,876 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of MP opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

