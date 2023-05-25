AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.