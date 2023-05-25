AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.
In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
