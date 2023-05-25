Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 1,880.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

Awakn Life Sciences stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

