Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 1,880.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance
Awakn Life Sciences stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.05.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
