AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.8 %

AVB stock opened at $172.05 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.18 and a 200-day moving average of $170.59.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

