Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.07-7.41 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $197.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,795. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.