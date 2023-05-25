Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.74

Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 57183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Ault Global Stock Performance

About Ault Global

(Get Rating)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Featured Stories

