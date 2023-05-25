ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 5%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 160,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 204,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
ATRenew Stock Down 11.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -1.10.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $432.23 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 22.40%.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
