ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, an increase of 157.6% from the April 30th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLLF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

ATCO Price Performance

ACLLF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

ATCO Increases Dividend

ATCO Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.33. ATCO’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

