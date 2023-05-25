Astar (ASTR) Price Reaches $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $78.13 million and $3.94 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars.

