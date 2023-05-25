Assetmark Inc. Sells 70,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.47% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $40,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,290. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

