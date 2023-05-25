Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $20,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 283,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,500. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48.

