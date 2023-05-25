ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High at $701.35

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $701.35 and last traded at $697.25, with a volume of 444359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $666.79.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.
The firm has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
