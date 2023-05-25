Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 15,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Argo Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 million, a PE ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Argo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.