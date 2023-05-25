Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 1,005.6% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $30,342,883.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

ACGLN opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.