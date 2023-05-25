ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.70

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.70 and traded as high as C$17.96. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$17.69, with a volume of 2,052,821 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.32.
ARC Resources Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.