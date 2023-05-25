APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Update

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 492,363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,245,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 697,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 187,239 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 611,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 311,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 571,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 210,262 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.6 %

APx Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 235. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

