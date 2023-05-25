Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Up 5.3%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.41 and last traded at $128.19. 2,962,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,189,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

