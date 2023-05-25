API3 (API3) Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. API3 has a market capitalization of $70.97 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004382 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About API3

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 124,769,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

