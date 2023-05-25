Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 428.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $312.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

