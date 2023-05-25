Antara Capital Lp Sells 500,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,702,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 292,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

