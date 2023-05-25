Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 973 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 165.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.61. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

