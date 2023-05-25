Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,134,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 191,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 202.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 708,726 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,897.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $388.76 million, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

