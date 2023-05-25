Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,605 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

