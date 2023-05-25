Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

