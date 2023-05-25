Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.