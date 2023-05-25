Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Janus International Group worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 58,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.77. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.31 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

