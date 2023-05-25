Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 25th (AV, AVVIY, AX, BBY, BHP, BPT, BYG, DPH, ESYJY, FSP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 25th:

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 560 ($6.97) target price on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.62).

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65).

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.61) target price on the stock.

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.79) price target on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 4,070 ($50.62) price target on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 635 ($7.90).

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,900 ($48.51) price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92).

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71).

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67).

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,050 ($25.50) price target on the stock.

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 76 ($0.95).

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 49 ($0.61).

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

